Myanmar labourer charged with murdering Bangladeshi laundry worker

KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar labourer who has been on the run from the authorities for eight years, was today charged at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here with murdering a Bangladeshi laundry worker in 2015.

Ajib Kham, 37, only nodded that he understood when the charge against him was read out in Malay before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, the man is alleged to have caused the death of a Bangladeshi youth, Uzzal Ali, 28, at Jalan 2/2, Pandan Cahaya, here, at 8.30 pm on 5 Sept 2015.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years but not more than 40 years and if the death penalty is not imposed, the accused faces a punishment of whipping not less than 12 times, if convicted.

The court set Oct 3 for re-mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Ameera Sam Kamaruddin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Yesterday, Ampang District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Azam Ismail was reported as saying that the suspect was arrested in a raid in Bukit Mertajam, Penang at 12.30 am on June 23. -Bernama