Myanmar national arrested for organising feast in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a Myanmar national and are tracking down a group of foreign nationals suspected of violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for attending a feast in Sungai Sekamat, Kajang, yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the man was arrested after police received two viral videos regarding the violation of the SOPs involving a group of foreign nationals.

“The man admitted to holding the function on May 13 and we are still tracking down individuals who attended the event.

“Those with information on the incident are asked to come forward to assist in the investigation and can contact the Kajang District Police Headquarters or the investigating officer, Insp Zazali Kenek at 019-2990062,“ he said in a statement last night.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (APPPB) (Amendment 2021) and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travel documents.

Earlier today, a one-minute 36-second video showing a group of men at a dinner event went viral and received criticism from netizens. -Bernama