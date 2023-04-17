Myanmar national killed in jet ski mishap in Batu Ferringhi

GEORGE TOWN: A Myanmar national (man) was killed when the jet ski he was riding lost control and hit a boat that was anchored on the beach near the Golden Sand Hotel in Batu Feringghi, near here yesterday.

Timur Laut District acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan said during the 4.45 pm incident, the victim identified as Tun Lin Aung, 22, died at the scene due to severe injuries to his neck and face.

“Initial investigations revealed that Tun Lin, a factory worker in Kuala Lumpur had come to Batu Feringghi, here, to celebrate the Songkran festival with his fellow countryman. He had rented the jet ski at the beach for RM150.

“The victim who was riding the jet ski alone, however, lost control and crashed into a boat that was anchored by the beach side. A number of witnesses who saw the incident, dragged the victim out of the crash site,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Saravanan said after initial checks by medical officers, the victim was declared dead due to injuries suffered during the accident and the body was later sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortem.

Police investigations also revealed that the victim was under the influence of alcohol when he was renting the jet ski and his fellow countryman also confirmed that the victim was under the influence of alcohol. - Bernama