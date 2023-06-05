MYFutureJobs: 16,865 secure jobs as of April 28

KLANG: A total of 16,865 job seekers have managed to secure employment through the MYFutureJobs career carnivals and portal as of April 28.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said he expected the number to continue to increase towards the end of this year.

He said that based on last year’s record, a total of 295,044 job seekers successfully gained employment through the same service.

Commenting on the Selangor MyFutureJobs Career Carnival which takes place today and tomorrow at Dewan Hamzah, here, he said more than 7,000 job opportunities await job seekers.

“The two-day carnival with the cooperation of the Selangor government, sees the participation of 38 employers from various sectors including finance, manufacturing, hospitality and retail,” he told reporters at the carnival.

Earlier, the carnival was launched by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar. It was also attended by the state Socio-Economic Development, Community Welfare and Workers Empowerment Committee chairman V. Ganabatirau and Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Meanwhile, talking about the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), he said that a total of 175,999 active contributors since the scheme was launched two years ago with a contribution of only RM120 a year.

“I would like to encourage people to make a contribution because it is only RM10 a month, and the amount is very minimal. We really hope that more people will contribute which will provide various benefits to housewives in the future,” he said. - Bernama