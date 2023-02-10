MyPride Fair Central Zone showcases inmates’ vocational and industrial products

SEREMBAN: An exquisite collection of Royal Pahang Weave (Tenun Pahang Diraja) products are among items crafted by inmates for sale being showcased at the MyPride Fair Central Zone Level event organised by the Malaysian Prison Department, from Oct 1-7 at the NSK Trade City Seremban 2, here.

According to Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons (Security and Correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak, the Royal Pahang Weave products are produced by inmates at the Penor and Bentong prisons.

He said the effort of introducing the craft - an initiative by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah - was currently garnering international recognition.

“Furthermore, visitors have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of handicraft items including rattan products, batik designs, and agricultural produce. These products are meticulously crafted by inmates from institutions in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor prisons and provide income to the inmates working in the prison workshops.

“We are targeting sales of RM200,000 here. During the Mypride Fair programme in Kelantan recently, we achieved sales of approximately RM200,000,“ he said during the event, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The MyPride Fair is an initiative by the Malaysian Prison Department to promote vocational and industrial products made by inmates through Phase Three of the Rehabilitation Programme (Skills Programme) in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan prisons.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Mohd Fauzan Zakaria from the Bentong Prison said around 107 male inmates in the prison were given adequate training, honing their weaving skills and producing top-quality items.

“The items are priced between RM1,000 and RM5,000. Moreover, we offer bags and necklaces crafted from these woven products, starting at RM100,“ he told Bernama.

Sergeant Mohd Tarmizi Isa and his team from the Jelebu Prison are showcasing a range of handcrafted rattan products made by inmates. The collection includes baskets, lounge chairs, tables, with prices starting at RM75.

“When it comes to pricing, our rattan products are competitively priced compared to those in the market, but the inmates have crafted high-quality items,“ he said adding that 35 inmates have undergone training in rattan crafting.

Earlier, Aminuddin said the state government was implementing the ‘Jom Hijrah’ programme in collaboration with the Malaysian Prison Department, proving its commitment to the Restorative Justice initiative. It involved preparations to assist, support, and sustain the rehabilitation of offenders upon their release, he added. -Bernama