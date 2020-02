IPOH: Apart from the government’s continuous efforts in promoting the mySalam National Health Protection Scheme, word-of-mouth sharing has succeeded in creating public awareness encouraging more people to sign up to enjoy the benefits.

According to diabetes patient Zawiyah Tomin, 53, she learned about mySalam when she was at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) to seek follow-up treatment after her left leg was amputated up to the knee.

“At the hospital I met several other patients and it was during these conversations that I learned some of them have received assistance through mySalam,” said the mother of four whose right foot too has been amputated.

“Some of them informed they could claim one-time cash payment of RM8,000, apart from receiving RM50 a day if they are admitted to hospital.

“I was thrilled to hear such good news and applied for it immediately,“ she told Bernama when met at HRPB here recently.

According to Zawiyah, she had been commuting between Air Kuning, Kampar to HRPB, which is over 100 kilometres distance, to keep up with her medical appointments and should she be eligible for the mySalam benefit it could at least cover the transportation costs.

Lee Hoei Min, 28, a private sector employee said it was through social media sharing that she realised the benefits of mySalam and immediately took the opportunity to register her father, who has multiple health problems.

She said her 51-year-old father who was diagnosed with liver disease last year also has kidney failure which requires him to undergo dialysis.

“I hope he is eligible for mySalam coverage. Even though I have submitted his application online I decided to come to HRPB to seek more information,” said Lee who lives in Silibin, here.

Meanwhile, nurse P. Theveki, 42, has taken the initiative to gather more information on mySalam to enable her to share its benefits with patients seeking treatment at HRPB, Neurosurgical Unit.

“I would pass the information to parents or the caregivers as some of the patients here have respiratory issues and are need of medical equipment costing RM220 which must be replaced every six months.

“In addition those on home treatment would require a suction machine which costs RM500 apart from other expenses to cover their nutritional and personal care needs,“ said Theveki who has been with the unit since 2016.

Meanwhile Noratikah Md Samari, who mans the mySalam kiosk at HRPB said each day about 100 people would apply for the scheme adding that most applicants were aged 30 years and above.

“We are here every Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm to provide information on mySalam and to assist applicants logging in for the first time,“ she said.

On Feb 11, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that the mySalam scheme would be expanded to cover nine more critical diseases including polio, making it 45 illnesses against 36 previously, effective Jan 1 this year.

The scheme expansion which also involved an increase in age limit to 65 from 55 previously, Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients who are single and disabled persons, is now extended to M40 group with annual gross income of RM100,000 and below. — Bernama