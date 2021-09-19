MySejahtera team resolved over 500,000 digital certificate issues within a week — Khairy

ALOR SETAR: The MySejahtera team has resolved over 500,000 complaints of digital vaccination certificates not being displayed on the MySejahtera application within a week, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) took note of the complaints regarding the problem among individuals who had received either the first dose or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and would continue to ensure the application updated vaccine recipients’ information from time to time.

“Last week I set a target of resolving as many complaints as possible regarding the digital certificates in the MySejahtera application and, as a result of the investigations, the MOH has identified several causes.

“A total of 95,347 complaints were related to MySejahtera users. Among the problems identified were due to the vaccine recipient’s status as a dependent, causing the individual’s digital certificate to be linked to the MySejahtera account’s owner,” he told a media conference in conjunction with his working visit to Kedah at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said that for this particular problem, the account owner would need to remove the dependent to enable the dependent to register his or her own MySejahtera account.

Another problem identified, he said, was that of MySejahtera account holders not confirming their identity card numbers in the application.

He said that to solve this problem, users are required to verify their names and identity card numbers in the Covid-19 Vaccination section and complete questions related to personal information.

“(Other problems) are related to users having more than one MySejahtera account and the digital certificate will only be displayed on the MySejahtera account that is being used when receiving vaccination at the PPV (vaccination centre),” he said.

Apart from that, he said a total of 71,408 of the complaints were found to have been due to the PPV not completing the documentation process after an individual had received his or her vaccine jab.

He said that for this problem, the MySejahtera team was coordinating with the PPVs involved to ensure that users would receive their digital certificates in their MySejahtera application.

“I also want to remind the PPV staff to check and ensure every vaccine recipient receives the digital certificate in his or her MySejahtera application before they leave the PPV.

“Other than that, there were also complaints from individuals who received their vaccination at PPVs that were not managed by the MOH and ProtectHealth Corporation (Protect Health). This problem occurs because these PPVs do not use the MySejahtera system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said that to overcome any difficulties due to the non-display of digital certificates on their MySejahtera application, individuals who had been fully vaccinated could use the vaccination physical card, which is a printed card filled in by a health worker when they get vaccinated at the PPV, to enjoy the facilities provided to fully vaccinated individuals.

“So, I ask that all premises accept this physical card if the fully vaccinated individual does not have the digital certificate displayed on his or her MySejahtera application,” he said. — Bernama