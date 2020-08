KUALA LUMPUR: MYTV offers an annual Service Level Availability (SLA) at 99% to Content Applications Service Provider (CASP) which is on the MYTV platform to monitor the quality of digital TV broadcast services, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix).

He said the percentage of SLA reflects the annual disruption of myFreeview digital TV broadcast time or downtime for each transmitter, which is the higher the percentage of SLA, the lower the disruption period that viewers would face.

“The average SLA of myFreeview digital TV broadcast (November 2019 - January 2020) nationwide is 99.96%,“ he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh) on the ministry’s steps in ensuring the people’s satisfaction with the quality of Digital TV broadcasting service provided through myFreeview.

Zahidi said previously, the coverage of analogue TV broadcast was only 60 to 98% of the populated areas with seven channels.

Currently, there are 16 television channels and six radio channels available through myFreeview Digital TV broadcast in standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD).

Zahidi said, MYTV, the company that operates myFreeview is working to offer the myFreeview Digital TV through various devices and platforms and more channels.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry has provided allocations to improve the quality of content to ensure that government TV channels can provide information to the people, especially in rural areas. — Bernama