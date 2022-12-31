N.Sembilan expects record RM9b investments in 2022

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is expecting total investments to reach more than RM9 billion this year, the highest recorded in the state’s history, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said.

He said the investment momentum has strengthened in the state with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) recording approved investments totalling RM1.48 billion up to the second quarter of 2022.

“In addition, investment applications of another RM6.44 billion have been submitted to MIDA and are awaiting official approval.

“This includes RM6 billion from Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a factory to make electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Phase Two in Kawasan Perindustrian Tuanku Ja’afar, Senawang.

“If it goes as planned, the state government is confident that it will once again post a record high total investment of over RM9 billion with (MIDA) set to make an official announcement,” he said in a Facebook post.

Aminuddin said the state succeeded in recording investments worth RM5.76 billion last year, which exceeded its RM5 billion target despite facing COVID-19 constraints.

The state recorded investments totalling RM7.93 billion involving the manufacturing sector, real estate, finance, and trade distribution services in 2020 versus RM6.77 billion in 2019. - Bernama