N. Sembilan govt launches economic development policy documents

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan government has launched the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan 2021-2025 (RPNS 2021-2025) and the Negeri Sembilan Digital Economy Plan 2027 (PEDNS 2027) documents which outline economic development policy in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the 2021-2025 RPNS framework is comprehensive in addition to contributing to local economic progress that utilises local resources, reducing the gap in the quality of life of urban and rural residents and empowering infrastructure.

“It also provides a policy intervention direction that goes beyond 2025 with some policy interventions being of a long-term nature such as the development and operation of catalytic economic activities in the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) region.

“Taking into account the expectation that the national economy will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023, this situation is expected to also affect the magnitude of the state’s economic movement,” he said at the launch of the documents here today.

Aminuddin said PEDNS 2027, which aims to accelerate the development of the digital economy throughout the state until 2027, also aims to ensure the implementation of the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM) at the national level in line with the state level.

It opens up space and opportunities for all levels of society in this state, he said, adding that the plan would be a reference to set the state’s achievement targets for the next five years through the setting of priority areas in line with the direction of the Negeri Sembilan government administration.

“The main content of PEDNS 2027 is divided into four components which are the digital economy ecosystem in Negeri Sembilan, vision and direction and governance structure, effectiveness studies and future planning,” he said.

Aminuddin explained that the development of the digital economy in the state can be implemented through three approaches, namely a government driven by digitisation, industries centred on digitisation, and the people of the state with good digital literacy.

“People need to be given the opportunity to improve the level of digital skills to ensure that digital inclusivity occurs systematically and parallel with the development of the digital economy that will change the entire global economic landscape,” he said.

Aminuddin also said through the RPNS 2021-2025, the state government has set targets including gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.5 per cent compared to 2.6 per cent in 2016-2019, as well as per capita GDP of RM46,534 compared to RM41,079 (2016-2019).

“The state government also aims to transform government services into 100 per cent digital services, increase the per capita income of the state’s citizens to more than RM50,000 in addition to recording more than 6.0 per cent of the country’s GDP in the field of digital services,” he said.

RPNS 2021-2025 contains 13 chapters with three themes, namely economic sustainability, the well-being and prosperity of the people, and environmental sustainability.

The plan is supported by policy catalysts which will focus on developing infrastructure and information technology facilities. - Bernama