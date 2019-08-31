N. Sembilan govt looking for best way to resolve Nilai 3 wholesale market issue

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government is looking for the best way to resolve the issue of the Nilai 3 Wholesale Market where business is ‘dominated’ by foreigners, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the state government, especially the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) had made several proposals and the matter would be discussed with other state government agencies.

“I have discussed with MPN to study the need for us to return the Nilai 3 Wholesale Market to local traders.

“One of them was setting up a farmers’ market in Nilai especially in Nilai 3. Farmers’ market is more organised and secure as Nilai has become the focus of local people and outsiders,“ he said yesterday.

Aminuddin said with good management and promotion, he was confident that Nilai 3 would return to its glory days.

Nilai 3 Wholesale Market was opened on Dec 2001. — Bernama