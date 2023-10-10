N.Sembilan govt supports proposal to build small port in PD

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government supports a private company’s proposal to build a small port in Port Dickson, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

However, he said the proposal has not been fully approved yet and requested the state Economic Planning Unit to conduct a comprehensive study on the matter.

“This is still in the proposal stage and the state government supports it. Earlier, the Transport Minister (Anthony Loke) has also agreed to it, so we will wait for the company as it involves a big company, and we do not want to disturb their operations,” he told reporters at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Aminuddin said this in response to Loke’s (PH-Chennah) statement during the debate of the motion of thanks for the royal address at the state assembly sitting, where he informed that the company had proposed to build a small port in Port Dickson privately.

Loke, who is also Seremban Member of Parliament, said if the project is successfully realised, it will provide added value to the state government and attract investors or industries to build other facilities, including factories, in the area.

When interjecting the debate, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) also agreed to the proposal, saying that this port should have a different niche and not compete with the existing ports in the country.

“Make it a feeder port and a port of call for large military ships because if they anchor, 1,000 to 2,000 personnel would be staying there (in Port Dickson) for a certain period, thus opening up business opportunities, especially for the local accommodation operators and petty traders,” he said.

Meanwhile, to boost Port Dickson’s economy, Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) proposed the setting up of a Negeri Sembilan Convention Centre in the district, which has the potential to attract international investors to hold programmes or exhibitions.

“This effort can attract exhibitors to bring in international entrepreneurs from various sectors. The travelling distance between the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Port Dickson is also only 45 minutes,” he added.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama