N.Sembilan polls: State-level talks done, up to PH presidential council now - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The seat distribution between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Negeri Sembilan state election will be finalised by the PH presidential council not long from now, State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

“... there are two more seats (being negotiated) but the PH presidential council will decide on that, and anything can happen. Negotiations at the state level are done, and everything is now in the hands of the Presidential Council.

“Personally, I would like it to be status quo, but the final decision is with the PH Presidential Council. We need to be big-hearted about this, whatever the council decides, we need to accept it,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He said this includes the two additional seats requested by Negeri Sembilan Umno during negotiations before this.

In the 14th general election (GE14), PH won 20 of the 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan, while the rest went to BN.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin reiterated his statement that the dissolution of the state assembly is set for the end of this month and that the matter has been informed to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

“I have already mentioned that Negeri Sembilan will dissolve its state assembly on June 30, this has always been discussed with Tuanku (Muhriz). It’s even possible to do it earlier if Tuanku agrees,” he said.

Besides Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will also be facing state elections.

Separately, Aminuddin said Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim has been appointed the new Negeri Sembilan state secretary effective yesterday, replacing Datuk Seri Dr Razali Ab Malik who retired on Jan 6.

Mohd Zafir graduated with a degree in Islamic Studies (Dakwah and Leadership), Master of Information Technology from Universti Kebangsaan Malaysia and attended the Oxford Advance Management and Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford.

Mohd Zafir has 29 years of experience in public service in various fields, including human resource management and organisational development, financial management as well as international relations and foreign affairs. - Bernama