PUTRAJAYA: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has received information technology (ICT) and medical equipment as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM1 million from the United States (US) to help the country in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nadma said in a statement today the contributions would be distributed to the country’s Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres and quarantine stations in need of the equipment.

According to the agency, the assistance which was channelled through the humanitarian division of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and the Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid (OHDACA), is the second phase contribution it received from the US to support Malaysia’s effort in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In March, the US ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters handed over a contribution of Covid-19 test kits worth RM309,000 to Nadma.

On behalf of the government, Nadma expressed gratitude to the US for the contributions in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, adding it was a sign of solidarity and strong ties between the countries. — Bernama