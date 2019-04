KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak arrived here at the Jalan Duta High court at 1.51pm, to attend his long awaited corruption trial.

Najib arrived at the court complex in a black Proton Perdana, accompanied by his special officer.

He was surrounded by approximately 30 supporters who joined him in a short prayer session.

He then quickly moved towards the court room.

Chants of ‘hidup Najib’ and ‘Najib bossku’ were heard as he made his way to face his charges.

Najib is facing seven charges relating to criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The trial, scheduled to begin at 2pm, will be presided by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Attorney-General, Tommy Thomas, will lead the prosecution team comprised of senior lawyer appointed as Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP), Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah and Datuk V Sithambaran.

The team will also be assisted by DPP Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, Manoj Kurup, Budiman Lufti Mohamed and Muhammad Izzat Fauzan.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah will lead the defense team, assisted by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, Rahmat Hazlan and Syahirah Hanapiah.

The first day of the trial will see Attorney- General, Tommy Thomas, who heads the prosecution read out the opening statement before the High Court begins hearing the testimony of witnesses.

Opening speech of AG Tommy Thomas at trial of Najib Razak:

https://www.thesundaily.my/local/opening-speech-of-ag-tommy-thomas-at-trial-of-najib-razak-EF755530