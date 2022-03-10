Najib can attend Parliament if Prison Dept allows him to: Speaker

PETALING JAYA: Jailed lawmaker Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is still allowed to attend Parliament sittings, said Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun (pix).

However, it is up to the Prison Department to give Najib (BN-Pekan) permission to participate in the Dewan Rakyat session, Malaysiakini reported him as saying

Azhar responded to Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Pakatan Harapan-Sepang), who asked if the convicted former prime minister could be brought to the Dewan Rakyat.

Najib is serving 12 years in jail after the Federal Court upheld his conviction in the SRC International case.