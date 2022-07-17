Najib: ‘Its weird that PH keeps slamming govt but sticks to MoU’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has slammed Pakatan Harapan (PH) for being critical of the Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration despite “supporting” it via the political agreement (MoU).

The Pekan MP said the opposition coalition would accuse the current administration of being incompetent and corrupt yet did not want to cancel its pact despite being told to do so.

“PH has claimed that BN (Barisan Nasional) means “Barang Naik” when making criticisms about rising prices.

“But the irony is, PH still wants to support a government they criticise on a daily basis,” he said in a Facebook.

In September last year, Ismail Sabri’s government and PH inked an MoU to establish bipartisan cooperation covering the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

The MoU also agreed that the government would not dissolve the Parliament and call for a general election before July 31 this year.