KUALA LUMPUR: Former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is set to be suspended from Parliament for violating an embargo on the Felda white paper yesterday.

The Dewan Rakyat will debate a motion set to be tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today to suspend the Pekan MP for three months.

The motion is listed as item number one in today’s order paper, and is set to be tabled at noon.

According to the motion, the Felda white paper was to be embargoed until 11.30am on Wednesday.

However, Najib had violated this embargo by posting parts of the white paper on his Facebook account the evening before.