Najib nominated to defend Pekan before he was sent to prison: Report

PETALING JAYA: Pekan Umno chief Zamri Ramly said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was nominated to defend his Pekan parliamentary seat before he was sent to prison.

He told Malaysiakini that Najib’s name, together with that of four others, was handed to the Pahang Umno liaison committee before the deadline on Aug 19.

“However, Najib was sent to prison on August 23. Thus, his nomination should not be turned into an issue as his name was handed in before the court sentencing,” Zamri reportedly told Malaysiakini yesterday.

Najib was sent to jail after he was convicted of seven counts of corruption in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.