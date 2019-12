PETALING JAYA: Convicted killer Azilah Hadri has said he was instructed to kill Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) and his close associate, Abdul Razak Baginda.

The allegation by Azilah by made from death row in Kajang prison, Malaysiakini reported in an exclusive report today.

He said he was merely following an explicit “shoot to kill” order as a member of the elite special action force (UTK) of the police.

According to the report, these details were contained in an application filed by Azilah, who is seeking the Federal Court to review its decision in the conviction and death sentence imposed on him and Sirul, who is also a former UTK personnel, in 2015.

The news portal also reported sighting a statutory declaration (SD) dated Oct 17, 2019, in which Azilah claimed Najib ordered him to “arrest and destroy” Altantuya.

Najib, the then deputy prime minister, had allegedly described Altantuya as a “foreign spy” and “threat to national security.”

“I asked the DPM (deputy prime minister) what he meant by arrest and destroy the foreign spy, he responded: ‘Shoot to kill’, and indicating it with a ‘slit the throat’ gesture.

“When asked the purpose of destroying the foreign spy with explosives, the DPM replied: ‘Dispose the foreign spy’s body with an explosive device to remove the traces and the explosives can be obtained from the UTK store (armoury).”

The SD was filed together with the affidavit as a supporting document.