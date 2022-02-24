Najib’s daughter: I was an intern and not at Goldman Sachs

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib (pix) said she met Goldman Sachs duo Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, but never worked at the global investment bank.

She revealed that she was an intern with Leissner’s introduction at global private equity firm, TPG.

Her response came following Leissner’s statements in court that Najib met former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein to get jobs for his children.

“Tim Leissner then introduced me to the fundraising group at TPG, a global Private Equity firm. Raising investment funds from strategic institutional investors (most notably pension funds and sovereign wealth funds) meant that my policy background would come in handy. I interviewed for an intern analyst position at the TPG London office. Yes, an intern. This meant you’re at the bottom of the food chain.

“You’re the PowerPoint girl, the photocopying girl, the coffee girl and the delivery girl, just to name a few,” Nooryana wrote on Facebook.

She also added that TPG, where she interned for about 11 months, had a strict policy about conflict of interest.

“We had an internal ruling that given my father’s government position, I would not be allowed to participate and/or work on any Malaysian investor accounts,“ she said.

She also said she was promoted to a full-time analysts following an internal performance review and transferred to the TPG Hong Kong office. She left the firm in June 2015.

Nooryana said she did have plans to work at Goldman Sachs.

“Yes, I did inquire if Goldman Sachs had such interdisciplinary roles. I was prepared to interview for them. And yes, I was told that Goldman Sachs does business with the government of Malaysia so it could be a conflict of interest,“ she said.

Thereafter, Leissner introduced her to TPG, she added.

Leissner, a star witness at Ng’s ongoing trial in New York, said yesterday that Blankfein met Najib in 2009 to help secure jobs for the latter’s three children.

Ng, 49, is charged with conspiring with Leissner and wanted businessman Low Taek Jho to launder money embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and violate US anti-bribery laws. He is the only former Goldman banker to go on trial in the scandal.

Najib yesterday took to Facebook as well to state that none of his children had ever been offered jobs or worked at Goldman Sachs.