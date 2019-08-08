Najib’s son slapped with RM37.6m tax suit

PETALING JAYA: Mohd Nazifuddin Najib (pix) the son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was slapped with an RM37.6 million tax suit.

According to an online portal, the Inland Revenue Board(IRB) had filed the suit against Nazifuddin at the Kuala Lumpur High Court registry on July 24.

Nazifuddin is accused of failing to pay RM1.54 million, RM5.72 million, RM5.44 million, RM3.78 million, RM1.8 million, RM2.3 million and RM12.05 million as additional tax assessment between 2011 and 2017.

He was hit with a 10% fee on the total amount for failing to settle the taxes owed within 30 days of receiving an assessment notice at the IRB office at Kuala Lumpur on March 18.

He was subsequently slapped with another 5% penalty for failing to settle the amount within 60 days which brought the total to RM37,644,810.73.