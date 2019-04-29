Najib’s SRC trial set from 9am to 3.30pm during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak relating to RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds is set to commence at 9am until 3.30pm during Ramadan, which will start next week.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the decision after Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, who lead the prosecution team, made a request to the court to set a timing for the hearing during the fasting month.

The judge also said that within that period, the court would have a half-hour break for the non-Muslims to have lunch.

Earlier, Thomas suggested to the court to have the hearing to start from 9am until 3pm to allow the fasting Muslims to go home early and prepare food for breaking fast.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Najib also proposed for the trial to start at 9am and asked the court to set a 30-minute or 45-minute break to allow the non-Muslims to have their lunch and also for the Muslims to perform Zohor prayers.

In another issue, Thomas had requested for the SRC case to take over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial’s dates, which will begin on May 14.

Thomas said the prosecution would write a letter to High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who will hear the 1MDB trial, but it was subject to Mohd Nazlan’s time.

Muhammad Shafee did not object to the request as he too had wanted the 1MDB case to begin in September.

Najib’s SRC trial was set for April 3 to May 10, with other dates to be fixed later.

On April 5, Justice Sequerah fixed 14 days beginning May 14, 15 and 17, May 28, 29 and 31 and June 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 as well as on June 18, 20 and 21 for Najib’s 1MDB case trial.

Justice Mohd Nazlan said he had no problem to continue the trial on the particular dates as it involved matters of public interest.

Thomas said the prosecution would meet Justice Sequerah tomorrow for further direction. — Bernama