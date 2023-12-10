Najib signs five cheques worth RM22.6m for Umno, companies, individuals: Court told

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had signed five cheques for RM22.6 million in illicit funds involving 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB), the High Court was told today.

Assistant Director of the Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division, ACP Foo Wei Min, 47, said this was based on the ‘First In, First Out’ (FIFO) investigation method which he used to determine whether the funds in Najib’s account was illicit or clean.

Based on the FIFO analysis, it was found that the five transactions involved funds allegedly obtained from unlawful activities by 1MDB’s subsidiary, 1MDB Global Investment Limited (1MDB GIL), he added.

The 48th prosecution witness said this when reading out his witness statement during the examination in chief by deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar in Najib’s trial involving the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds.

He said one of the cheques, for RM20 million and dated Aug 2, 2013, was issued to UMNO, while the one dated Aug 7, 2013, for RM100,000, was issued to UMNO Batu Kawan.

The three other cheques were issued to Lim Soong Peng (for RM246,000 on Aug 7, 2013), ORB Solutions Sdn Bhd (for RM2 million on Aug 12, 2013) and Semarak Konsortium Satu Sdn Bhd (for RM303,000 on Aug 14, 2013), he added.

He told the court that UMNO treasurer Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah confirmed receiving the RM20 million check from Najib himself.

“Similarly, Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad, the UMNO Batu Kawan division leader in Penang, confirmed that he received RM10 million (from Najib) for political purposes in his area,“ said Foo, adding that a CIMB officer also confirmed that Lim received RM246,000 from Najib.

Regarding the RM2 million for ORB Solutions, Foo said it was received by the company director, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin for offering Najib publicity services on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Najib’s private blog.

“The money from 1MDB GIL was channelled to ORB Solutions as payment for developing social media online services and also its maintenance fees. Based on the FIFO analysis, I identified the RM2 million as illicit funds from 1MDB GIL,“ he said.

He said the Semarak Konsortium owner, Datuk Mohd Omar Mustapha received RM22 million, for providing international media consultancy services to Najib, which included preparing his English language speeches.

According to Foo, among the writers who prepared Najib’s speeches in English were Paul Stadlen, Charlotte Carr, Alexander Marklew and Benedict Macon Cooney.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. -Bernama