Nanda Maarof appointed as new Seremban district police chief

SEREMBAN: Former Arau police chief ACP Nanda Maarof (pix) has been appointed as the new Seremban district police chief effective today.

He replaces ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim, who has been appointed as Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA), Federal Reserve Unit commander, with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

The handover ceremony was held at the Seremban district police headquarters here, today, witnessed by Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

Nanda told reporters after the ceremony that he hoped to carry out the duties he was entrusted with and ensure a smooth administration and continue his predecessor’s legacy with full credibility.

ACP Nanda was born in Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan and holds a degree in Communications and Political Science from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. He served in Perlis for almost six years.

Mohamad welcomed Nanda to the Seremban police district headquarters in his speech and thanked Mohd Said for his leadership and his track record in organising crime prevention programmes with the local residents.

“With the faith and responsibility entrusted by our leadership, I believe you (Nanda) will be able to perform your duties wisely and with dedication,” he said.

In a separate development, Mohamad advised high-performance motorcycle riders who use marshals when riding in a convoy to not abuse their authority when riding in the state.

He said with today’s sophisticated technology, the authorities would be aware of such incidents even if they were not at the scene when the incident occurred, adding that action would be taken immediately against offenders.

-Bernama