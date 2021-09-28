National energy policy important guide for stakeholders to move forward - Academician

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Energy Policy that will be introduced in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) serves as an important guide for energy stakeholders to move forward, according to an academician.

Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Hanif Yaacob of Universiti Putra Malaysia said a clear guide on a transition from fossil-based energy to renewable energy would help the stakeholders to know the incentives or support to be provided by the government.

“All developed countries have set several clear benchmarks on the transition from fossil-based to renewable energy.

“In the future, issues relating to energy will revolve around sustainability and managing climate change. These are all the main factors that will lead to the energy transition,” the sensors and nano technology specialist told Bernama.

Dr Mohd Hanif said some of the world’s oil producers had also shifted their focus towards renewable energy sources and the same effort was also being implemented by national oil company Petronas.

He also suggested that more engagement sessions be held between stakeholders, scientists and the government in order to come up with a comprehensive and realistic policy.

“Energy suppliers should also be involved because they know the realities of the existing business and technology. It will also ensure that the change from conventional to a more sustainable energy will be a widely welcomed move,” he said.

Meanwhile, Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (AWER) president, S Piapakaran said the proposed construction of an integrated wastewater treatment plant would be able to help the industrial sector reduce water treatment costs.

“When wastewater from factories is treated in large quantities using the centralised treatment plant method, the cost can be reduced and it will also ensure that they meet the wastewater discharge standards set by the Department of Environment,” he said.

