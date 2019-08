MALACCA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said celebrating the National Month and Flying the Jalur Gemilang campaign have become very significant this year as it started from Malacca.

He said this was because it was in this state that the nation’s first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, had announced the country’s independence day.

He said for that, Malacca was selected as the site for this year’s launch of the National Month and Flying the Jalur Gemilang campaign which will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

“Malacca is our place of choice because if we remember history, Tunku Abdul Rahman ... when he returned (to the homeland from London) with the news that we would achieve independence, (it was) in Malacca.

“This is important as to why we selected Malacca when launching the National Month and Flying the Jalur Gemilang campaign this year so it is very meaningful that we start the National Month event from Malacca,” he said yesterday.

He had earlier spent about an hour reviewing the preparations for the launch which would also be attended by Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad and Information Department director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman.

On the preparations for the launch, Gobind, who is also the chairman of the Main Committee for the 2019 National Month Celebration, said that he was satisfied and described tomorrow as an important day for all.

“Everything is going smoothly where we will be launching the Jalur Gemilang campaign and this is the beginning of the National Month celebration and after that, we have the Merdeka event on Aug 31 in Putrajaya and Malaysia Day on Sept 16 in Kuching, Sarawak.

“Tomorrow is the start of the national month celebration. I am very happy and see a lot being carried out and I thank everyone who has made this project a success,” said Gobind.

He also said that the people should come together to celebrate the launch tomorrow.

“I wish all Malaysians in Malacca, its surrounding areas, those from near and far, to make this event a success,“ he said while aiming for an attendance of over 10,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, when asked about this year’s National Day Celebrations themed Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysiaku Bersih during a live interview with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), Gobind said that this was a new era.

“We are saying that this is a New Malaysia and another thing we are emphasising is how we must make Malaysia clean from corruption.

“In the first year, we have seen how some important matters were conducted and dealt with, which shows that we are committed to what we call a Clean Malaysia.

“It’s very important that we want to create a new Malaysia ... I think integrity is very important.”

Gobind added that the Merdeka Day and National Month celebrations were an important platform in ensuring unity. — Bernama