National security still protected: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have been told not to worry about the level of national security as it is still protected despite allegations of the existence of an active foreign intelligence agency in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was waiting for a report from the police and the National Security Council (MKN) regarding the allegation of a foreign intelligence agency’s involvement in the abduction of Palestinians in Malaysia.

“On the Mossad agents’ issue, I have not received a detailed report from MKN and the police as well as a report regarding an Israeli (who entered Malaysia using another passport).

“I will be meeting with the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani) and the MKN and all related agencies to obtain the report,“ he told reports after officiating at the Mega Festival for Hawkers, Traders and Small Entrepreneurs at Dataran Merdeka here today.

He was asked to comment on the report published by a local English-language newspaper on the involvement of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, in the abduction of a Palestinian, Omar Z. M. Albelbaisy Raeda, that was carried out by locals.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the police had yet to confirm Mossad’s involvement in the abduction case as claimed by the newspaper.

On Oct 5, it was reported that police rescued the 31-year-old victim who was kidnapped a day earlier, after 18 individuals were arrested in Kuala Langat, Ampang and Beranang in Selangor and Melaka in separate operations conducted from Sept 29 to Oct 4.

Last Friday, 11 individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court with kidnapping Omar to solicit information on software to hack mobile phones.

Meanwhile, on the distribution of seats for UMNO in the 15th General Election, Ismail Sabri, who is UMNO vice president said the matter was still being discussed with component parties under the Barisan Nasional coalition. - Bernama