LANGKAWI: The navy’s role is not limited to national security as it also holds a key role in nation-building, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said a nation’s maritime interests are directly linked to economy and security, and to the well-being of the people.

“Since the majority of the trade is transported by sea, the critical role of the naval forces in protecting the sea lines of communication remains crucial.”

“It is therefore important for the naval chiefs and commanders, to commandeer in order to safeguard national sovereign rights and interests,” Mohamad said in his welcoming remarks at the Chief of Navies Roundtable Talk in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (LIMA’19) at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), here today.

Mohamad said the core business of the navy is to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and it is also entrusted to play its part in other aspects of national development agendas such as in capacity building, the national defence industry, marine environmental conservation, and collaboration with other maritime agencies to maintain order at sea.

Meanwhile, Navy chief Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said the navy must constantly align its strategies in meeting the national development goals.

“It goes without saying that the navy is capable, and is doing its part in the national development, particularly in multiple areas of human capital, defence industry, marine resource protection, and national security,” he said.

LIMA’19 exhibition is being held from March 26-30 in MIEC and Resorts World Langkawi (RWL). About 406 companies from 32 countries are participating in LIMA’19, involving 206 Malaysian companies and 200 international corporations.

The biennial event is jointly organised by the Defence Ministry and the Transport Ministry with the theme ‘Defence and Commercial Connecting Intelligence’.

The 15th edition of exhibition was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, the man who first initiated the idea for this prestigious exhibition back in 1991, during his first stint as Prime Minister. — Bernama