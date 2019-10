SHAH ALAM: A witness today told the High Court that the widow of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle Fund) chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan was expressionless upon the arrival of the firefighters to extinguish the fire at a house in Mutiara Homes, Petaling Jaya, on June 14 last year.

The ninth witness of the case, fireman Mohamad Afzan Majid, 50, said on arrival, he saw Samirah Muzaffar (pix) waiting for them at the front door showing no emotions, despite the fact her husband was inside the burning room in her house.

The witness, who is an officer at Damansara Fire and Rescue Station, testified this before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman, here.

“When the firefighting team and I arrived at the victim’s house to extinguish the fire in the master bedroom of the house, I saw the accused (Samirah) in front of the main door of the house looking expressionless.

“The accused (Samirah) also did not run away from the house when there was a fire on the main bedroom at the top floor of the house,” he said.

He said this in response to a question by deputy public prosecutor Asyhraf Ashy’ari Kamaruzaman, about Samirah’s reaction as the team of firefighters arrived at the house to put out the fire.

Mohamad Afzan said it was also the first time that he saw an individual who did not show any reaction to a fire involving death.

“I have been a firefighter for 22 years and have been on the hose reel duty for over 500 times including fires involving death.

“... and throughout my assignments, I have never seen anyone who did not cry or wail in grief or weep when it involves a victim that was burnt to death,” he testified.

However, he said Samirah begged him to let her look at her husband’s corpse on the bed in the burning room after the fire had been extinguished.

Mohamad Afzan said he later accompanied the accused to look at the remains of Nazrin after obtaining permission from the operations supervisor.

“I saw the accused knelt close to the man’s body and looked at the victim’s head for five minutes.

“However, I do not know the reaction of the accused because I was behind (the accused), only saw the head of the accused moving to the right and left,” he said.

He said besides Samirah, he also saw other people inside the house, two women in their 40s and a three-year-old child when he went downstairs.

He said the two unidentified women were at the kitchen area.

“After the team and I put out the fire and went downstairs, I also saw the accused going into the kitchen and prepared milk which I believed was for the child,” he said.

On Aug 3 last year, the death of Nazrin, 47, was reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after an investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department found traces of petrol at the scene of the fire.

Samirah, 44, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, are charged, along with Indonesian citizen, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still free, with Nazrin’s murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The prosecution is led by Selangor state prosecution director Datuk Salim Soib@Hamid.

Samirah is represented by lawyer Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, while the two teenagers are represented by lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik. — Bernama