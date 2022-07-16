Nearly 1,000 villagers take opportunity to grab subsidised cooking oil in packets

TANAH MERAH: Nearly 1,000 people from five villages here took the opportunity to buy packets of subsidised cooking oil during the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Student Consumer Movement (GPS) Advocacy Programme, today.

Political Secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Zahari Kechik said a total of 850 packets of one kilogramme subsidised cooking oil managed to be sold within 15 minutes during the advocacy programme that was held in collaboration with the Office of Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and the state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

He said today’s event has benefitted people from Kampung Jedok, Kampung Jedok Tua, Kampung Mok Jintan, Kampung Bendang Besar and Kampung Banggul Yek.

“With the implementation of such programmes, at least the sale of subsidised cooking oil can be targeted to the right group, especially the B40 group. InsyaAllah, it will be carried out regularly based on the people’s needs,” he told reporters when met during the programme at Kampung Bedang Besar, Jedok here today.

A rubber tapper, Wan Noriah Wan Ahmad, 59, said she managed to grab four packets of the cooking oil at RM2.50 per packet which will last for a month, adding that buying cooking oil in packets helps her family to save on their monthly expenses. — Bernama