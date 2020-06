GEORGE TOWN: Any proposed Covid -19 legislation should contain parameters to address retrenchments and living costs elements in view of the effects of the global pandemic.

The law, which is scheduled to be tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan next month, was mooted in view of the need to protect the people from legal issues arising from the virus.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said Malaysia’s present set of labour laws are inadequate in dealing with an economic crisis which has made it impossible to service debts.

The Sosco benefit payouts and the retraining schemes cannot help workers mitigate the consequences of losing their jobs.

“Already, there are mounting complaints of the inability to even pay rent,“ he said.

Similarly, government aid is just a one-off compensation.

“What the working class needs is a higher job security protection from either insurance or special public-driven retrenchment benefits,“ said Ong in an interview.

Jobs are also wanting as employers shed costs in view of the slowdown in demand and disruption to the global supply chains, he added.

Ong suggested that the government together with the Malaysian Employers Federation devise a fresh scheme to offer better protection for workers.

The workers may also be asked to contribute to the scheme, as now they only have the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) but it is for retirement.

He said that financiers must also incorporate ways to help employers weather the ill effects of a global pandemic which has crippled economies.

“There is a need for better collaboration. It is no fault of anyone but a need to come together to address the pandemic. Who could have predicted that in 2020 the world would witness such an unparalleled crisis.”

Ong also said that aid disbursed must now be tailored individually by checking who needs it the most rather than who qualifies under what group.

It is just like when one visits an affordable housing scheme.

“If we see a household with five vehicles, do they qualify to stay in such a scheme in the first place?” he asked.

“Perhaps when they applied and got approved, they were in the B40 but now, they may be in the M40 category so the relief assessments must be geared towards helping the needy. Otherwise it may end up as wasteful.”

Ong also called for a greater patriotic drive for Malaysians to holiday domestically and to buy Malaysia goods to boost the economy.