Negeri Sembilan FAMA told to set limit for purchase of BPT rice

State Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said this includes limiting the purchase for each individual or family.

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has been asked to improve the method of purchasing local white rice (BPT) through the BPT Distribution Intervention programme to ensure everyone gets a fair share of the rice supply.

State Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said this includes limiting the purchase for each individual or family.

“I received complaints of a family buying up to six packets of the 10-kilogramme rice. This is not fair to others.

In Seremban, FAMA allows the purchase of only one packet of rice a person, but not in Kuala Pilah and Jelebu and this resulted in a shortage of the rice supply,” he told a press conference after the state executive council meeting here today.

Jalaluddin said this in response to a viral video on the disappointment of members of the public at a sales programme, believed to be at the FAMA Kuala Pilah Operations Centre, when it ran out of rice supply.

He reiterated the need for the public to stop panic buying as there is no shortage of the rice supply.-Bernama