Negeri Sembilan must expand agriculture sector, modern livestock farming to stimulate economy: Rafizi

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan government must take the opportunities to expand the agriculture sector and modern livestock farming to invigorate the state’s economy and create more jobs for the people.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix) said, towards this effort, the federal government is forging cooperation with private sector investors in the two sectors.

“Besides modern agriculture, livestock farming here also has the potential to be expanded. (There’s) high demand for the supply of beef.

“The federal and state governments are cooperating in the aspects of providing the site and several other assistance. I’m looking forward to seeing projects related to agriculture and livestock farming can be carried out as soon as possible,” he said.

He said this after attending the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) (2021-2025) engagement session at the Negeri Sembilan level here, today.

Rafizi in his address also proposed to the state government to explore two other sectors, namely renewable energy and digital sector to increase the state’s economic income.

He said Negeri Sembilan has better potential than other states due to its proximity to the Klang Valley.

“The constant focus is on the renewable energy and digital sector, because at present (they are expected to be) the highest investment in the world for the next one or two years,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government is committed to its effort to produce entrepreneurs in the high-technology agriculture sector in its bid to become a food producer.

“In the last six months to one year, the state government had increased the number of industry players in the modern agriculture sector. It had identified a suitable site in Rembau,“ he said.

Earlier in his speech, Aminuddin said the state’s current development direction is based on the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan 2021- 2025 (RPNS) and Negeri Sembilan Digital Economy Plan 2023-2027 (PEDNS).

He said both plans were launched in December 2022 as the development guidelines for the state in line with the 12MP as well as the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint at the federal level.

“The two development plans will become the catalysts for the medium- and long-term development plans for Negeri Sembilan, besides becoming the basic planning for the annual budget at the state level as well as the federal government so that the objectives of the development plans are fully realised,“ he said. - Bernama