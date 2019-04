SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government plans to build a second specialist hospital in the state to ease congestion at the existing one, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the state government had made its proposal to the Health Ministry and is awaiting its approval.

“This second hospital in Negri Sembilan is in our plans; we have proposed to the ministry to set up a second hospital in the state, and if it can be built it will ease congestion at the hospital, including the parking problem.

“I have visited a site in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, belonging to the Health Ministry, which I feel is suitable for the second hospital,” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Senaling), who wanted to know whether the state government has any plan to build another specialist hospital. — Bernama