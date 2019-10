SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government will meet with Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) to discuss the relocation of the Kualiti Alam Waste Management Centre from Sendayan.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the reason being that the current location of the centre was too near a residential area, which is less than 500m away.

He said the meeting with Zuraida is scheduled on Oct 7.

“In the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, we promised to relocate the waste centre and I’ll meet with the Housing and Local Government Ministry this Oct 7 to discuss the matter,” he told reporters when met at the waste centre which caught fire here today. — Bernama