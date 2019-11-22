Negri Sembilan MB announces bonus of one month-salary for state civil servants

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government announced a special financial assistance of a month-salary or minimum of RM2,000 for the 3,600 state civil servants to be paid in one lump sum next month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) announced this when tabling the 2020 state budget during the State Assembly sitting here today.

“It is hoped that this special financial assistance will motivate and encourage the civil servants to perform their duties with more dedication ... Work harder to improve productivity and quality of service to the people,“ he added.

Besides the financial assistance, he said, the state government is also providing interest-free vehicle and computer loan for its civil servants next year.

For secretaries of the Village Community Management Councils (MPKK), their allowance will be increased by RM100, bringing the total to RM400 a month, next year, he added. — Bernama