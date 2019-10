SEREMBAN: The state government is studying the proposal to build a multi-storey car park at the Sungai Gadut KTM commuter station here, said Paroi state assemblyman Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani.

This has been confirmed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) in a telephone conversation last night following flash floods which hit several areas in the Sungai Gadut area yesterday, Mohamad Taufek who is also chairman of the state Youth and Sports Development Action Committee, said.

“In my telephone conversation with Loke, he agreed in principle to look at and review the parking area at the station. We proposed that the authorities build a multi-storey car park so that the vehicles are safer in the future.

“For the sake of the commuters, we do not want the same thing to happen again in the future, and action must be taken immediately,” he said here today.

Mohamad Taufek said the flash floods resulted in more than 50 cars which were parked in the basement floor as well as in the compounds of the commuter station to be submerged in water up to the roofs.

He added he had discussed the matter with the Railway Assets Corporation for affected vehicle owners to get some compensation.

“Besides KTM, the state government will also provide a disaster fund, but we will look at the victims’ particulars before further action is taken,” he said. — Bernama