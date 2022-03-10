Netizens want political stability, graft-free candidates

PETALING JAYA: While analysts may have clear opinions on which political party has the advantage in the Johor state election, netizens are singing a different tune.

Checks online revealed that social media users do not have firm favourites in the run-up to the polls.

Izeni Mohd Noor, 34, said in an online post that she would choose any party that offers political and economic stability in the state.

She said she is keeping close tabs on what party leaders are saying during campaigning.

“I am also doing some background checks of my own about their political track record,” the Kluang resident said.

The mother of five said political parties make promises all the time but what really matters are candidates who can fulfil their pledges.

Another social media user, Jonathan Lim, expressed hope that voters would make their decisions based on sound political knowledge.

He said it is his hope that voters would choose candidates who are not corrupt or have no previous criminal record, irrespective of which party they represent.

He added that all coalitions and parties have baggage.

“The question is which one is the lesser devil,” said Lim.

Not all those commenting online were from Johor and were merely expressing their views on the political situation in the country in general, with the March 12 Johor polls in mind.

An academician, Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Hussain, said as long as political donations were not regulated, the problem of graft in Malaysia would be difficult to curb.

“To say which political party is the rakyat’s favourite is very subjective. It really depends on who you are talking to.

“The ‘clean’ politicians may have little or no funds although they are good at their jobs.

“Many voters do not favour them because there is not much they can gain from these politicians.”

Political parties and candidates said they are venturing into unchartered waters in view of the additional automatically-qualified voters on the electoral roll.

Pakatan Harapan admitted that it is difficult to predict the results of the election.

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu said the atmosphere of the state election is completely different from that of the 14th general election.

He added that there could be no accurate prediction on voter turnout.

“Firstly, we can’t predict the turnout and secondly, there are too many contestants – at least four vying in some seats, and up to six candidates in some others.

“We can’t predict like before. So, we just do the best we can.”