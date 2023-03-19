New academic session: Smooth start in three states, some Johor schools still closed

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2023/2024 academic session in all schools in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu began today as scheduled, but the situation was different in some schools in Johor as they are still affected by the floods.

In Kedah, a total of 334,426 students from 752 schools, comprising 88,362 pupils in 548 primary schools and 146,064 students in 204 secondary schools, started their new school session today.

State Education director Rozaini Ahmad said of the total, 30,613 are Year 1 pupils while 29,240 are Form 1 students.

Speaking to reporters at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Uda, Rozaini said out of 30,468 teachers working in the state, 176 are new teachers.

In Terengganu, the new school session in 505 schools across the state, which comprised 352 secondary schools and 153 primary schools, involved 235,665 students and 22,144 teachers.

State Education director Abdul Muie Ngah said of the total, 43,348 were Year 1 and Form 1 students.

“Some 3,191 students in private schools, 39 students in hospitals and 53 others in Sekolah Integriti Marang also began their school session today under the guidance of 388 teachers,” he said after observing the first day of school at SK Lintang, Hulu Dungun.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, 280,942 students in 595 schools in the state started the 2023/2024 academic session today.

Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said the programmes and activities in the first week of school would focus on inculcating good manners, morals and motivation among students.

“During this period, the school has the space for cultivating good values that form the core of student outcome.

“Fun activities at the start of school session will have a long-term impact on the development of karamah insaniah (human dignity),” he told reporters when met at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa.

In Johor, state Education director Md Said Md Daimon said five schools with about 2,000 students are still closed following the floods.

He said SK Mendapat, SK Tanjung Sembrong and SK Seri Nasib Baik in Batu Pahat remained closed as floodwaters have not receded, while SK Pogoh and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Buloh Kasap in Segamat, which are experiencing power supply problems, are expected to be operational tomorrow.

“A total of 44 schools in Batu Pahat are still being used as temporary relief centres (PPS) to house evacuees.

“Students taking shelter at the PPS will join classes at the school depending on available space, even though it is not their original school since the first week is more to familiarisation session,” he said after visiting SK Seri Gading, Batu Pahat.

A total of 595,454 students in Johor are scheduled to start school in 1,192 schools for the 2023/2024 session, involving 354,312 pupils in 908 primary schools and 241,142 students in 284 secondary schools. - Bernama