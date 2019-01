PUTRAJAYA: Issues involving unity as well as racial and religious sensitivities, which now come under the Sedition Act, will be dealt with through new legislation, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the matter was among several issues discussed at the Cabinet meeting today.

“We want to change the Sedition Act with a new one that cannot be easily manipulated,” he told the media after Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP)’s Baitulmal Special Aid Scheme for Children of Disabled People here today.

Mujahid said the Cabinet also discussed the government’s commitment to fighting corruption through long-term planning.

“It will be implemented by ministries in matters involving corporate governance, administration and procurement as well as political parties like in political governance. This will be the basis of the country’s anti-corruption plan that will be announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad soon,” he said.

Commenting on the lighting issue at the Grace Residence, Jelutong, Penang which allegedly portrayed the image of a ‘cross’, Mujahid urged building contractors and developers to think carefully about what they did as it could cause feelings of hatred among certain groups.

This, he said, could also lead to certain parties taking advantage of the situation to weaken the relationship between the various religions in the country, adding that he was still awaiting an official report from the Mufti of Penang, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor and an explanation from the Penang government.

On the special aid scheme, Mujahid said the assistance focused on the welfare, treatment and recovery of 40 selected children of disabled people with problems like autism and dyslexia.

Each child will get between RM500 and RM1,000 a month from the RM164,000 allocated by MAIWP in a move to lighten the parents’ burden of having to send their children to the various centres for treatment and recovery, he said. — Bernama