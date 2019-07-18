New flexible working hours for federal government agencies from Aug 1

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of flexible working hours (FWH) in federal government agencies nationwide will take effect on Aug 1, replacing the staggered working hours (SWH).

According to Service Circular 05/ 2019 which the Public Service Department uploaded to its website yesterday, officers may start work anytime between 7.30am and 9am and leave between 4.30pm and 6pm to complete one working day.

The time frame is applicable to all states except on Thursday for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor when they may choose to stop work between 3pm and 4.30pm.

“For example, an officer who started work at 8.07am may leave the office at 5.07pm,“ the circular stated.

Nevertheless for certain services such as counter, the department head may instruct the officers to start work at an appropriate time as required.

In line with the implementation of the FWH, the circular stated that the government would also allow its officers to reduce their lunch break to 30 minutes during Ramadan and leave the office 30 minutes earlier.

However, this flexibility is subject to the approval of their respective department head.

“FWH is allocated to federal public service officers who had previously adopted the SWH,“ according to the circular. - Bernama