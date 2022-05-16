New route bypassing Menora Tunnel to reduce risk of accidents

IPOH: The Perak state government has received the proposal for the construction of a highway from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar to bypass Menora Tunnel on the North-South Expressway to reduce the rate of accidents in the state.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government supports the project of the private sector involving a route through Gopeng exit to Siputeh linked to Kuala Kangsar over a distance of 64 kilometres, has also received the green light of the Cabinet.

“The distance through this road is slightly longer but it would take less time without going through the hill. The state government supports the proposal as it is under private finance initiative (PFI) and would not be using government funds.

“In one year, the company has succeeded in meeting the Public Works Department and the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) for further discussions.

“The company has received approval from the government since April and would take two years to obtain a financier and for land acquisition,” he said when met by reporters at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering organised by the Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKM) here today.

Saarani said it is hoped the project would reduce accidents at the current hotspot as the proposed route is flat without hills and could ease traffic congestion.

In an accident on Wednesday night, five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah students were killed when their car burst into flames after an accident involving two trailers at Km 245.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound near Kuala Kangsar.

Earlier, Saarani approved an allocation of RM250,000 to PPPKM to enable the association improve the business of its members.

“As hawkers were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, I approved an allocation of RM200,000 to PPPKM, in which RM40,000 is for the parent association here and RM10,000 to each of 16 districts as well as an additional RM50,000 is provided in the hope they can manage it better, “ he said. - Bernama