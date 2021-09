KUALA PILAH: A new route is needed to address congestion on the Seremban-Kuala Pilah road, especially on weekends and during the festive season, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix).

He said a proposal on the new route, expected to cost between RM450 million and RM500 million, would be tabled under the second rolling plan of 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The new road will stretch about 25 kilometres, from Bukit Putus through Beting, Juasseh to Jempol district.

“If this road can be built, the traffic congestion problem can be resolved and it will also facilitate progress and development in Kuala Pilah itself,“ he told reporters at the “Rasa Sayang Coway” programme here today.

Eddin Syazlee, who is Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament, said the new route would also ensure smooth travel for motorists heading to the east coast.

On today’s programme, which is carried out under Coway’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Eddin Syazlee said free sanitation was provided for about 200 suraus, 69 mosques and several houses in Kuala Pilah that were detected with COVID-19 cases. — Bernama