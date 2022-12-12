New systems to shorten flight landing time to be implemented in May 2023: Loke

SEPANG: Starting May 18 next year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will implement the Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) and Standard Instrument Arrivals (STAR) systems to shorten landing time for arriving flights, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the systems would also optimise air traffic management efficiency and provide added value to airlines, passengers and the environment.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the operation of the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC), here today, Loke said with the new systems, air traffic movement would be more straightforward and queue time for arriving flights can be shortened.

“When air traffic movement is shortened, it will also reduce fuel and operation costs for airline companies. With the new systems in place, it is estimated that airline operators could save RM500 million annually on fuel costs.

“It can also help reduce carbon footprint as it is part of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a programme under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),“ said Loke.

Loke said the new systems would also benefit passengers because they can shorten flight landing time between 18 and 22 minutes.

He said the decision to implement the systems next year was made as sufficient time is needed to provide training to air traffic controllers.

Meanwhile, Loke said the ministry had sought CAAM’s cooperation to ensure that all air traffic control towers, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, extend their operating hours to enable airline operators to increase flight frequencies at night.

“CAAM has given its commitment to extend the operating hours to a week before and after Chinese New Year as well as during Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Loke also urged airline companies to increase their flight frequencies to tackle the issue of lack of flights and at the same time help reduce flight ticket prices. - Bernama