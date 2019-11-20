New task force investigating Teoh Beng Hock case to call up 14 witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Three police task forces that carried out investigations on the death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock while in the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in 2009 found no foul play in the case.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that since the three previous task forces, which were led by senior police officers, did not find any criminal elements in Teoh’s death, the case was put down as “ NFA” or “no further action”.

He said that with the latest order to re-open investigations into the case from the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC), a new police task force will call up 14 witnesses in the course of its probe.

“These witnesses are his friends, colleagues and MACC officers. A few of them are new witnesses while the rest have been quizzed in the past probes. To date, we have recorded statements from seven people,” he said.

On Monday, Selangor police announced that it has formed a task force, comprising of state and federal police officers, to reinvestigate the death of Teoh following an order from the AGC.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009 at a fifth floor landing of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, hours after he was summoned by the Selangor MACC for questioning as a witness over an alleged corruption case.

He apparently fell to his death from the commission’s office at the 14th floor of the building.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry on the case concluded that Teoh was driven to suicide as a result of aggressive interrogations by the MACC.

In 2014, the Court of Appeals overturned the open verdict of a Coroner’s Court and ruled out suicide as the cause of death.

In an unrelated matter, Huzir said police have sought the assistance of US-based forensic expert for an analysis on a gay sex video allegedly featuring deputy PKR president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

“We have referred our investigations about seven or eight times to the AGC, in which we had received several orders in return and complied. Among them was to get an independant expert analysis on the video.

“A full report on this analysis by US experts will be sent to us soon and we will submit this to the AGC,” he said, adding that the report will be received by year end.