KUALA LUMPUR: The next two weeks of lockdown is critical for the country to reduce the number of daily Covid-19 infections to 4,000, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said during the period, it is important for everyone to cooperate to help flatten the Covid-19 curve of infection as the number of daily cases is still on the rise.

At the same time he was disappointed that some people are still travelling unnecessarily and gathering to celebrate events.

"This is irresponsible," he said on Twitter last night.

Malaysia recorded a total of 5,793 new daily Covid-19 cases today compared to 6,849 cases yesterday, while the total number of daily recoveries in the last 24 hours hit 8,334, the highest since the pandemic hit the country.

The government on May 28 announced on the first phase of the total lockdown on the social and economic sectors nationwide for a period of 14 days from June 1 to 14.-Bernama