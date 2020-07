KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a lecturer, who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), to assist in investigations into the alleged molest of a male trainee doctor at a hospital in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix) said the 56-year-old man, who is paralysed from the waist down, was arrested at about 5pm today.

“The suspect, who is wheelchair-bound, will have his statement recorded and released on police bail,” he said in a statement today, adding that police received a report regarding the incident from the 27-year-old victim on Feb 17.

He said the victim initially did not want police to investigate, but then asked police to do so on Tuesday (July 7).

He explained that the victim was allegedly molested at about 12 noon on Nov 4 2019 at the suspect’s office in the capital.

Mazlan said the victim did not immediately lodge a police report as he feared his career would be ruined because the suspect was his supervisor and an influential person.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person. — Bernama