NGO proposal for teachers who seek transfers

KOTA BARU: An NGO has proposed that the Ministry of Education set specific targets, including achieving an increased level of performance, for teachers who want to be transferred because of family issues.

Gabungan Intelektual Pendidik Guru SeMalaysia (Genius) said the targets could be used as a guideline and objective for the teachers before they seek a transfer.

“If there is no target or objective, they will just ‘drift’ and will not have the enthusiasm to teach. In addition, it can cause them stress and this is not good for both students and the teachers themselves,“ Genius president Dr Mohd Aziz Mohd Din told Bernama here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the issue of teachers who had failed in their applications for transfers.

It was reported that many of these teachers, dubbed “guru dukalara” or “distressed teachers”, were upset and some were depressed as they were transferred to schools in cities and states far away from their families.

The Education Ministry said last week that it was still awaiting reports from the state education departments on the number of teachers who were in such a situation. — Bernama