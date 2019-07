KUALA LUMPUR: The crime rate has dropped, yet Malaysians remain fearful. However, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can help to assuage such fears, according to Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said NGOs could help by lending a hand in educating the people on crime prevention. He said this could be done with the support of the government, particularly the Home Ministry.

Lee was speaking at the opening of the 5th Women’s Street Crime Awareness Campaign organised by the Road Safety Marshall Club, here today.

In March, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that there were 13,186 fewer criminal offences in 2017 when compared with 2016 — a drop of 11.7%. The crime index dropped by a further 11.9% in 2018.

Lee said the people should not depend entirely on the government, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to fight crime. “But we can be strong if the community is united,” he said.

“We must develop a zero tolerance for crime and by doing that, we are developing an anti-crime culture. We can make safety a way of life by identifying the risks and dangers towards the community,” he added.

Lee said more could be done to strengthen the police force by increasing manpower and budget allocation. This, he said, could help to improve the public’s perception of the force and instil greater confidence in the crime fighters.

He pointed out that the police were also facing new challenges. “For instance, in the past the criminal activities included vandalism, juvenile delinquency, child abuse, drug abuse and cavalier attitude of road users.

“But now, criminals use new technology to cheat, just like the Macau scams,” he said.

Lee also advised parents to teach their children about crime prevention. “Do not depend on the government alone. Parents must set an example that their children can follow. Instil fundamental values in them,” he added.